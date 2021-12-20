NH DHHS announces first pediatric COVID-19 related death

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has identified the first person under the age of 18 years to have died from complications related to COVID-19 in New Hampshire. This death occurred in September in another state and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the recently finalized death certificate. This child was too young to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are all saddened by this loss and give our condolences to the family,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It continues to be important for us all to take steps to protect those who are not yet able to be vaccinated, and those who are vulnerable and at risk for severe COVID-19.”

Approximately 25-30 percent of all new infections in the State are occurring in people under the age of 18 years. Everybody 5 years of age or older should get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and everybody 16 years of age or older who has already completed a primary vaccination series should get a booster dose to have the highest level of protection.