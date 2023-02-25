NH Dept. of Safety urges vigilance after alert over anit-Semitic Feb. 25 ‘National Day of Hate’ threat

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Safety is urging Granite State residents and visitors to be vigilant over the upcoming weekend following online messaging from racially- or ethnically-motivated extremist groups referencing a ‘National Day of Hate’ on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

The state’sDepartment’s Information and Analysis Center (NHIAC) has received no information indicating any credible threats or scheduled events in New Hampshire.

However, the Anti-Defamation League posted the following on its website Friday:

With white supremacist groups attempting to organize antisemitic activities as part of a so-called “National Day of Hate” this coming weekend and especially on Saturday, ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) today called on our community and our allies to join together by creating a Shabbat of Peace. Using the hashtag #ShabbatOfPeaceNotHate, ADL is asking supporters and allies to join us in sharing a message of unity against antisemitism and hate by sharing with their online community that they will not back down and not be intimidated by extremists. While ADL is not aware of any specific threats linked to the planned white supremacist campaign, we know that these groups are hoping for increased antisemitic flier distributions, protests and graffiti. “It is completely unacceptable that the Jewish community — or any community — should be targeted by extremists spreading hate and alarm,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “The hate groups behind this effort hope that we will be afraid and isolated. Instead, we are coming together in resolve and solidarity.”

The NH DOJ advises residents and visitors to exercise increased awareness throughout the weekend. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should immediately contact 9-1-1.

The NHIAC will additionally continue to communicate with its partners in local, state, and federal law enforcement, as well as community organizations throughout the state.