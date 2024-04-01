NH Dept. of Military Affairs and Veterans Services announces new Approving Agency for veterans education 

CONCORD, NH ― The New Hampshire Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services (DMAVS) announced the hiring of Benjamin Whelihan as the New Hampshire State Approving Agency (SAA) for Veteran education benefits. The SAA is responsible for regulating in-state education and training programs for which Service Members and Veterans can use their education benefits.

Whelihan joins DMAVS from Northeastern University in Boston, where he was a Veteran Services Specialist responsible for certifying programming and assisting military-connected students. He previously was a Veterans Affairs Coordinator at Salem State University and an Outreach & Administrative Support Coordinator for the Office of Veteran Education at the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. Whelihan holds a master’s degree in higher education in student affairs from Salem State University, and a bachelor’s degree from UMass Boston.

“Benjamin’s entire career has focused on supporting our Service Members and Veterans as they pursue their professional and higher education goals,” said New Hampshire Deputy Adjutant General Warren Perry. “His extensive background in both higher education and Veterans services will prove invaluable as he leads New Hampshire’s State Approving Agency for Veteran education benefits.”

For colleges, universities, and other educational institutions looking to provide VA-eligible programs, the N.H. State Approving Agency (SAA) is the primary point of contact for the approval of education and training programs in the Granite State. To reach the SAA, contact the State of New Hampshire Department of Military Affairs & Veterans Services Division of Community Based Military Programs, located at 1 Minuteman Way, Building 1, Room 175, Concord, NH 03301, (603) 202-0234.

For Service Members and Veterans in New Hampshire who are looking to pursue higher education or career training, DMAVS and the SAA stand ready to support service members looking to use their education benefits.

To find VA-eligible programs in New Hampshire, Service Members may use the VA GI® Bill Comparison Tool at https://www.va.gov/education/gi-bill-comparison-tool/. If unsure of their Veteran education benefits, Service Members and Veterans can schedule a Benefits Review with a DMAVS Veterans Services Officer from any location in the state by calling (603) 624-9230. For a complete list of locations and information, visit https://www.dmavs.nh.gov/veterans-services/vsos-and-sites.

“I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to the N.H. Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services. Education, whether it be pursuing a traditional degree, completing an apprenticeship, or an on-the-job training program, plays an important role in transitioning back to the civilian world. I look forward to the challenge of promoting educational opportunities for veterans and active duty service members and hope to be a resource for our military-connected student communities across the state of New Hampshire,” said Whelihan.

Disclaimer: GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at http://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill. Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States Government.

About NH Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services

The Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services was established legislatively in New Hampshire in 2019. The Department is led by Major General David Mikolaities, the N.H. Adjutant General and Warren Perry, Deputy Adjutant General. The Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services consolidated veterans services from across the state including the Division of Veterans Services, the Division of Community Based Military Programs and the State Veterans Cemetery. The Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services shares a mission triad with the New Hampshire National Guard—fight and win our nation’s wars, secure the homeland, and build enduring partnerships. To learn more about the N.H. Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services, visit https://www.dmavs.nh.gov/.