NH Dept. of Education recieves $156M in federal emergency relief funds

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Education announced Thursday that the Granite State has received an additional $156 million in federal education funds from the U.S. Department of Education.

New Hampshire schools are slated to receive an additional $156,065,807 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER II) through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021, Public Law 116-260, which provides an additional $54.3 billion for an ESSER II Fund. This new funding, which is substantially higher than the initial awards received last spring, is intended to help school districts in their continuing response to COVID, including safely reopening schools, assessing student learning, and other actions to mitigate the impact of COVID19 on the students and families.

“COVID-19 has been the most disruptive event in the history of New Hampshire education, forcing us to adopt new methods of instruction and work even harder to meet the needs of our most vulnerable students,” said New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “These funds will provide additional resources to close the gaps that this pandemic has widened.”

The state ESSER Fund state distributions and an ESSER Fund Fact Sheet are below. The department is developing school-level allocations which will be released as soon as they are available.



