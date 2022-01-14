NH Dept. of Ed funding mechanism ensures ‘every kid goes to camp this summer’

CONCORD, NH (Jan. 14, 2022) — The New Hampshire Department of Education is launching its second year of ReKINDling Curiosity, a unique initiative aimed to ensure that every child can attend summer camp in 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive to children of all ages, which is why the opportunity for a positive childhood experience such as attending a New Hampshire-approved overnight or day youth recreation camp is crucial to improve their social, emotional and mental wellness.

“We want every child to have a chance to enjoy their youth, celebrate summer and create new memories at one of the many enriching summer camps New Hampshire has to offer,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education. “For many children, especially those from low-income backgrounds or with disabilities, this opportunity to attend a summer camp could help alleviate anxiety and trauma resulting from the pandemic, and succeed in academic instruction when they return to school in the fall.”

The state-operated summer enrichment program will pay up to $650 of the youth recreation camp fees for qualifying students. Parents and caregivers of qualifying students may select a New Hampshire youth recreation camp from a list of approved camps across the state; participation in the program is prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This program truly benefits families, especially those families that want to send their kids to camp but might not have the financial resources to make it possible,” said Garrett Colgan-Snyder, director of Camp Hawkeye in Moultonborough and member of the Board of Directors for the New Hampshire Camp Directors Association. “It is my hope that camps across the state will take advantage of this and more children will be able to access the program, as kids each summer look forward to camp as a way to get outside and socialize with their peers.”

Using federal COVID-19 response funds, students with a disability are eligible for a $650 camp fee, and other eligibilities of $500 or $350 are possible depending on the family’s federal poverty level. For more details on the program, or to apply, visit ReKINDling Curiosity.

“Last summer we had four children attend our camp who would not have been able to participate without assistance from ReKINDling Curiosity. I am excited for even more families to utilize this incredible resource in the summer of 2022,” said Eleanor Elbers, camp director at Daycamps at Orchard School Community Center in Alstead.