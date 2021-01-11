NH Department of Safety issues statement after reports of national unrest

USA Today reported Monday: “After the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, law enforcement and elected officials are bracing for the possibility of more violence across the United States.”

The USA Today report can be read here:

NH Department of Safety News Release

NH DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING REPORTS OF NATIONWIDE UNREST AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Safety remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of New Hampshire’s residents and visitors. The Department of Safety will continue to monitor any credible threats and is prepared to respond to any emergency.

The Department of Safety is prepared to ensure that any protestors in our areas of jurisdiction are able to freely express their right to demonstrate provided they comply with all state laws.

“The Department of Safety works diligently and collaboratively with our local and federal partners to investigate any and all threats,” said Robert L. Quinn, Commissioner of the NH Department of Safety. “The New Hampshire State Police takes safety and security threats very seriously, and has a team of experts working on operations plans to ensure safety.”

The Department of Safety communicates frequently with our partners – both locally and nationally – to review all intelligence and to understand its potential impacts to New Hampshire.

The NH State Police will ensure that all events are staff appropriately so that there is no damage to state property or injuries or loss of life.

The NH State Police and National Guard stand ready to deploy as needed.