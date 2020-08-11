NH Dems thrilled with Kamala Harris pick as Veep

CONCORD, NH – Leaders of the Democratic party in New Hampshire and members of the state’s congressional delegation reacted with joy to former Vice President Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic nominee for president, selecting U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Harris is known to leaders in this state for her run this past year for the Democratic nomination for president.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said: “Throughout her career, Kamala Harris has been a champion for the people of California, taking on big oil companies to protect the environment, fighting corruption and standing up for women’s rights.

“I’m confident she’ll be an even better Vice President, and I look forward to working together to elect Joe Biden, retake the Senate, and elect Democrats up and down the ticket so that we can make a difference for New Hampshire and for all of America,” Shaheen said.

Harris was the 32nd Attorney General of California and became a Senator in 2017.

The 55-year-old is the first woman of African-American and South-Asian descent to be chosen as a running mate for Vice President.

A native of Oakland, Calif., Harris is a graduate of Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Some of the things she is known best for as a Senator are her support of healthcare reform, federal de-scheduling of cannabis, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, the DREAM Act, a ban on assault weapons, and progressive tax reform.

Harris ran for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States in the 2020 election, briefly becoming a frontrunner before ending her campaign on December 3, 2019, citing a lack of funds to continue.

U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster, D-N.H., said, “I am beyond excited that Vice President Joe Biden has selected Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate … I had the opportunity to spend time with Kamala Harris in the lead up to the first-in-the-nation primary and saw first-hand her poise and genuine care for the people she met on the campaign trail.

“Kamala Harris’ experience and leadership will make her a fantastic running mate and incredible Vice President. She’s ready to do the hard work and will strengthen our Democratic ticket and our nation. I’m excited to support the Biden-Harris ticket and look forward to helping deliver the Granite State in November,” Kuster said.

U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H., also was enthusiastic about the choice of Harris

“Senator Kamala Harris is a fantastic choice to join Vice President Joe Biden on the ticket,” Pappas said.

“She connected well with the voters of New Hampshire during her campaign and has the judgment, values, and experience to lead. She is a champion for working families, and at a time when the stakes could not be higher for the future of our country. I know she will make an excellent Vice President,” he said.

Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party said, “Kamala Harris has spent her life fighting for working families and against the corporate special interests that have tried to destroy the environment and derail the middle class, and she will be an exceptional partner to Joe Biden as he works to get the nation back on track.”

In a statement issued Tuesday following the announcement, NH GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek said the following, on Biden’s pick:

“By choosing Kamala Harris, Joe Biden has made it clear his campaign is only trying to appeal to far-left California Democrats. Remember that while Joe Biden left New Hampshire in the middle of our First-in-the-Nation Primary, Kamala Harris didn’t even bother to file for the New Hampshire Ballot in person.

“With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris there has never been a Presidential Ticket that has ignored New Hampshire so much. The out-of-touch Biden-Harris ticket will put themselves forward at the expense of putting the people last, and they will be soundly rejected by voters this November.”

