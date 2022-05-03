NH Democratic leaders raise alarms following leaked Roe v. Wade brief

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Democratic Party leaders held a virtual press conference on Wednesday afternoon voicing their concern over a leaked Supreme Court draft brief that will overturn Roe v. Wade, the judicial decision that has protected abortion rights in the U.S. for decades.

Speakers during the press conference expressed the importance of protecting reproductive rights and the concern that if Republicans regain majorities in Congress this fall, those protections may be gone for women across the country.

There were also attacks on Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who earlier in the day called himself pro-choice and supports safe and legal healthcare services for women. Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) said that Sununu has no right to call himself “pro-choice” after signing legislation last year into law that folded abortion limitations into regular spending bills last year.

Soucy also criticized Sununu for voicing potential support for legislation that could require costly ultrasound procedures for any women seeking to have an abortion.

“Pro-choice governors don’t sign abortion bans. Period,” said Soucy.

Numerous Democratic activists and some Democratic elected officials have voiced their concern and frustration over a lack of action on key issues like immigration. However, State Representative Jaci Grote (D-Rye) believes that concerns over abortion rights may be Democrats to the polls even if they are frustrated with Democratic incumbents on other topics.

“I think both issues are independent and equally important. I don’t think that one overrides the other,” said Grote. “I think that Row versus Wade, that decision in New Hampshire, is a little bit more important. But that’s not to say that one overrides the other, I think they’re two independent issues.”