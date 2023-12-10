NH Delegation Celebrates Over $27 Million in Funding for New England Rail

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Representatives Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas today announced that the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority is being awarded $27,492,000 in federal funding.

It will be used for track-related improvements on Amtrak’s Downeaster route, which stops in Exeter, Durham, and Dover. The funding comes from the Hassan and Shaheen-negotiated bipartisan infrastructure law, which provides the largest investment in public transit ever. Senator Hassan was a member of the bipartisan group negotiating transit funding in the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“We worked across the aisle to negotiate and pass into law the bipartisan infrastructure law to get New Hampshire the significant funding needed to modernize and strengthen every part of our infrastructure,” said Hassan. “I’m glad to see new funding to strengthen rail service in New Hampshire, which provides Granite Staters more transportation options, boosts tourism, and lowers emissions. I look forward to seeing how investments from the bipartisan infrastructure law continue to support our communities and strengthen our economy.”

“Investing in infrastructure projects that enhance Granite State transportation systems, especially our railways, are critical to promoting economic growth and development across our state,” said Shaheen. “These federal funds will facilitate important safety and service improvements, helping to improve passenger rail services in New Hampshire for years to come.”

“Improving our passenger rail infrastructure is an important investment in the economic competitiveness of New Hampshire and the region,” said Kuster. “These federal resources going to the Downeaster Corridor Track Improvement Project will help increase service reliability, improve safety, and reduce transit times. I will continue to advocate for expanded passenger rail services in New Hampshire and beyond!”

“Passenger rail is good for our local economy and quality of life, and I’m pleased to see the funds being put to work for New Hampshire,” said Pappas. “This investment in our rail infrastructure will improve safety, reliability, and efficiency for commuters and tourists across the region, and I will continue working to secure resources that help modernize old infrastructure and boost our economy.”