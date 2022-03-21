NH Delegation announces over $1.5 million in HUD funding for Manchester

WASHINGTON – Last week, the New Hampshire Congressional Delegation welcomed $9,467,458 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Continuum of Care Program heading into the Granite State, including several programs in Manchester.

This program provides funding for nonprofits, states and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals, families and youth, as well as individuals fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Programs from Concord, Lebanon and Nashua also received funding, with Manchester programs receiving $1,543,552 in total (see below)

FIT/NHNH, Inc. / Permanent Housing Program VIII $24,161 FIT/NHNH, Inc. / Millyard Transitional Housing Program Phase II $44,621 FIT/NHNH, Inc. / NH-501 CoC Planning Application FY 2021 $46,003 FIT/NHNH, Inc. / Amherst Street Transitional Housing Program $51,052 Easter Seals New Hampshire / Easter Seals 2 $60,366 Easter Seals New Hampshire / 87 Laurel St. $61,852 FIT/NHNH, Inc. / Manchester Permanent Housing Program IV $63,213 FIT/NHNH, Inc. / Permanent Housing Program V $64,039 Easter Seals New Hampshire / Easter Seals 1 $64,262 Easter Seals New Hampshire / Easter Seals RRH $71,376 FIT/NHNH, Inc. / Millyard Transitional Housing Program $112,869 Easter Seals New Hampshire / Easter Seals 3 $185,285 FIT/NHNH, Inc. / Family Mill Permanent Housing Program $222,183 FIT/NHNH, Inc. / Permanent Housing Program IX $230,940 YWCA New Hampshire / FY21 YWCA NH RRH Project $241,330

“The pandemic exacerbated the affordable housing crisis in New Hampshire, leaving many already vulnerable families at even greater risk of losing their homes with nowhere to go. These grants could not come at a more critical time,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “This funding will help Granite State housing relief agencies, organizations and nonprofits provide shelter to those who need it most.”

“Housing is at the core of economic opportunity and strong communities, yet too many people in our state struggle to access affordable, safe housing,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “This funding will bolster the work happening across our state to support vulnerable individuals and families and get them shelter. I will keep working with the delegation to provide much-needed resources to tackle the housing crisis and strengthen our efforts to provide housing to Granite Staters in need.”

“This federal funding heading to New Hampshire to help local organizations rehouse homeless individuals, families, those fleeing domestic violence and sexual assault, and other vulnerable Granite Staters in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is critical,” said U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02). “Every family needs a safe place to live, and we cannot turn our backs on those in need, especially those who have experienced trauma. I will continue working to support survivors of violence and abuse and address homelessness in our state.”

“Our state continues to face a housing shortage, and we must provide the resources our communities need to ensure Granite Staters have access to shelter and support,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01). “These federal funds will help organizations on the frontlines of this crisis support people across New Hampshire and ensure those most in need have a safe place to live. I promise to continue working across the aisle to ensure our families and communities get the housing support they need.”