NH Data: 18 COVID-19 deaths at Hanover Hill; 66 total nursing home deaths

CONCORD, NH – Hanover Hill has had the most deaths from COVID-19 of any long-term care facility in New Hampshire where 18 people have died, according to data provided Tuesday by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Altogether, in the 16 facilities identified by the state in the newly released data, 473 residents have been infected, there have been 266 staff cases, 66 deaths and 18 with cause of death under investigation.

The total number of deaths in New Hampshire from COVID-19 is 86, so more than three-quarters of COVID-19 deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

There was no one available to speak on behalf of the facility at Hanover Hill Tuesday night when InDepthNH.org called. The state released the data to InDepthNH.org in the late afternoon and hours later released the daily report showing six news deaths.

Hanover Hill also had the most staff members infected with the virus at 52, but its 68 residents who were infected, that number was the second-highest of the 16 facilities.

Pleasant Valley in Derry had 92 residents infected, the highest in the state, where 38 staff members were infected and five people have died.

Bellamy Fields in Dover had nine COVID-19 deaths, 34 resident cases and 11 staff cases, and one case under investigation.

Aurora Assisted Living in Derry had 62 resident cases, 21 staff infected and seven deaths.

The Huntington in Nashua had seven deaths, 23 resident cases and 19 staff cases.

Salem Woods also had seven deaths, and 22 resident cases and 12 staff cases.

State Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, has been critical of Gov. Chris Sununu’s testing at long-term care facilities.

“Widespread and routine testing of all workers and all residents is critical to preventing and mitigating outbreaks within our long-term care facilities,” Feltes said.

“Last week, I once again called on Governor Sununu to immediately begin routine testing of all residents and all workers at long-term care facilities. It hasn’t happened, it has never happened, and things are only getting worse at these facilities.”

Feltes called on Sununu to use whatever is needed of the $17 million secured for testing by the federal delegation to test all residents and all workers in long-term care facilities “and terminate the current insufficient contract with Convenient MD with a reasonable transition period to a new, comprehensive testing process.”

All but two of the 16 facilities that have reported outbreaks are still battling the problem, according to the state.

An outbreak is defined as three or more individuals at a facility that have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Two are inactive meaning they are no longer experiencing an outbreak. They are at Crotched Mountain in Greenfield, a rehabilitation center, and the Institute for Professional Practice in Concord.

Efforts are underway to test all residents and staff in extended care facilities in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties, while Sununu said recently that an effort is underway to test all individuals in all parts of the state who are living in extended care.

