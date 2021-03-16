NH Council on the Arts: Nominations open for 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards, attend a Zoom campfires, and more

We’re planning a very special live-streamed Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony this fall which will be fast-paced, fun, informative and celebratory. Developing all of the ceremony’s super-cool content takes time, though, and that’s why the nomination deadline is April 16. Don’t waste another minute – start your nominations today! Click or tap this link to learn all about the award categories (including the new Silver Lining Resilience Award) and how to submit your nominations!

Deadline to submit a letter of Intent to Apply: May 7, 2021; Deadline to submit full grant application: June 25, 2021.

Note: Guidelines for the rest of the Arts Council’s FY22 grants will be posted shortly.

Join New Hampshire artists in conversation with NH Artist Laureate Amanda Whitworth about how the pandemic has affected their artistic practices and livelihoods. March 26, April 30 and May 28 at 11 a.m. via Zoom; registration is required.

Community Project Funding for Nonprofits

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee will be considering Community Projects in the next federal budget bill for fiscal year 2022. Recipients eligible to receive funding for projects of local importance include nonprofits and local governments. Nonprofits interested in submitting projects for consideration should complete the intake forms for their respective congressional district by March 21, 2021.



CD 1, Office of Congressman Pappas: Complete form here.

CD 2, Office of Congresswoman Kuster: Complete form here.

A product of the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), this free online directory includes profiles for cultural nonprofits, creative businesses, and artists of all disciplines. If you are listed, be sure your profile is up to date and engaging! If you are not, create a profile today!

New Hampshire State Council on the Arts COVID-19 Information and Resources

