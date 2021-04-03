NH Council on Developmental Disabilities seeks part-time Administrative Secretary

CONCORD, NH –The NH Council on Developmental Disabilities seeks to hire a part-time Administrative Secretary support the Executive Director.

Must be highly organized and detail oriented!

Labor Grade 14 ($16.73/hr.)

Position # TMPPT5988

20 hours a week

Responsibilities may include:

Schedules work assignments for the subordinate office staff of the Developmental Disabilities Council, including establishing workflow, giving instructions and reviewing work for accuracy.

Attends management staff meetings or hearings held by the council and other commissions and coalitions for recording the proceedings for use in the preparation of meeting minutes.

Schedules meetings/appointments for the Executive Director of Developmental Disabilities, including meeting options, rooms, invitees, and other tasks involving scheduling.

Compiles and composes correspondence in response to regular public inquiries or in compliance with agency policy.

Compiles and reviews contracts, reports, forms, and data for accuracy and conformity to state law and agency regulations.

Prepares agendas for board, commission, or other administrative level staff meetings.

Reviews and verifies typed documents for completeness and accuracy of content.

Receives callers to the agency, arranges interviews and determines solutions to routine problems.

Performs administrative secretarial duties as necessary, including typing, filing, updating organizing filing systems, screening calls and taking detailed messages, using the word processor, or scheduling appointments.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: Associate’s degree from a recognized college or two years of college with a major study in secretarial science, business administration or computer science. Experience: Two years’ experience in a secretarial position involving supervisory, office management or administrative support experience. One year of required formal education can substitute each year of approved work experience.

To apply, you must create an account and apply on the State of New Hampshire employment site: https://das.nh.gov/jobsearch/employment.aspx