NH Council on Developmental Disabilities requests your voice in their next 5-Year State Plan

The NH Council on Developmental Disabilities is asking people with disabilities and their families to help make a difference by participating in the development of our next state plan.

Every five years the NHCDD develops a state plan to establish specific goals and objectives to address the needs of people with intellectual/developmental/cognitive disabilities. Filling out the 5 Year Plan Survey will help identify areas the DD Council can focus on to reduce barriers and create opportunities for people with intellectual/developmental/cognitive disabilities who live in New Hampshire.

This very short survey can be filled out online by clicking here.

Standard, large print or Spanish language copies are available by contacting the NHCDD Project Manager, Vanessa Blais at Vanessa.Blais@ddc.nh.gov or calling 603-271-7040.

The Council is dedicated to dignity, full rights of citizenship, cultural diversity, equal opportunity, and full participation for all NH citizens with developmental disabilities.