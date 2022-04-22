NH Council on Developmental Disabilities hiring public health workers to assist aging and disabled

Friday, April 22, 2022 Press Release Business, Community 0

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is soliciting requests for proposals (RFPs) for use of a maximum of $83,569 in federal funds for fiscal support for the recruiting, hiring and training of public health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future public health challenges (this may include temporary staffing and/or independent contractors).

This funding may be used to offset costs of hiring a range of public health professionals, including but not limited to the following list of professional categories, which represent a wide range of jobs, functions, and responsibilities found through the aging and disability networks:

  • Community health worker
  • Program manager
  • Public health nurse
  • Communication and policy expert
  • Case investigator
  • Contact tracer
  • Social support specialist
  • Disease intervention specialist
  • Epidemiologist
  • Laboratory personnel
  • Informaticians
  • Other positions required to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

All applicants must consider the cultural/linguistic needs of diverse groups within the population.

The RFP can be viewed on the Council website here.

For information please contact Isadora Rodriguez-Legendre, Executive Director at  Isadora.Rodriguez-Legendre@ddc.nh.gov. or (603) 271-3236 (603) 271-1157.

 

