NH Council on Developmental Disabilities hiring public health workers to assist aging and disabled

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is soliciting requests for proposals (RFPs) for use of a maximum of $83,569 in federal funds for fiscal support for the recruiting, hiring and training of public health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future public health challenges (this may include temporary staffing and/or independent contractors).
This funding may be used to offset costs of hiring a range of public health professionals, including but not limited to the following list of professional categories, which represent a wide range of jobs, functions, and responsibilities found through the aging and disability networks:
- Community health worker
- Program manager
- Public health nurse
- Communication and policy expert
- Case investigator
- Contact tracer
- Social support specialist
- Disease intervention specialist
- Epidemiologist
- Laboratory personnel
- Informaticians
- Other positions required to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.
All applicants must consider the cultural/linguistic needs of diverse groups within the population.
The RFP can be viewed on the Council website here.
