NH Council on Developmental Disabilities hiring public health workers to assist aging and disabled

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is soliciting requests for proposals (RFPs) for use of a maximum of $83,569 in federal funds for fiscal support for the recruiting, hiring and training of public health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future public health challenges (this may include temporary staffing and/or independent contractors).

This funding may be used to offset costs of hiring a range of public health professionals, including but not limited to the following list of professional categories, which represent a wide range of jobs, functions, and responsibilities found through the aging and disability networks:

Community health worker

Program manager

Public health nurse

Communication and policy expert

Case investigator

Contact tracer

Social support specialist

Disease intervention specialist

Epidemiologist

Laboratory personnel

Informaticians

Other positions required to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

All applicants must consider the cultural/linguistic needs of diverse groups within the population.

The RFP can be viewed on the Council website here.

For information please contact Isadora Rodriguez-Legendre, Executive Director at Isadora.Rodriguez-Legendre@ ddc.nh.gov. or (603) 271-3236 (603) 271-1157.