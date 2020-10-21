NH Council on Developmental Disabilities annual awards honor policymakers, citizens, advocates

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is pleased to announce their selection of three Outstanding Legislator of the Year award recipients for 2020: Senators Lou D’Allesandro and Martha Fuller Clark and Representative Edward Butler, as well as the recipient of the 2020 Virginia Bowden Advocacy Award: Tammy Mills, and the recipient of the 2020 Smile Award: Friends of White Park Trust.

The Outstanding Legislator of the Year award is presented annually to policymakers who have made significant contributions to improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. This year, there are three recipients. The Council is recognizing Senator D’Allesandro for his work on the Senate Finance Committee helping to restore funding to support services for people with developmental disabilities. Senator Fuller Clark is being recognized for her support of legislation requiring Medicaid plans to provide dental benefits. Representative Butler is being recognized for his support of a family and medical insurance program.

The Virginia Bowden Advocacy Award is presented annually to a person with disabilities or a family member for extraordinary leadership and commitment to the cause of dignity, equal rights, and full participation of people with disabilities in New Hampshire. This year, Tammy Mills of Plainfield, NH is being recognized for her work bringing awareness to the issue of domestic and sexual violence in the disability community.

The Smile Award, given to a New Hampshire initiative that focuses on inclusive recreation for people with disabilities, is being presented to Friends of White Park Trust of Concord, NH. The trust has made a commitment to developing a new playground at White Park in Concord that is fully accessible to children with disabilities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council has decided not to hold an in-person award ceremony. The award winners will be recognized and presented with their respective awards during a live filming that will then be available for viewing through social media channels on December 10, 2020.

The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is an independent state agency committed to the mission of “dignity, full rights of citizenship, cultural diversity, equal opportunities and full participation for all New Hampshire citizens with developmental disabilities.” Learn more here.