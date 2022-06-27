NH Council on Developmental Disabilities announces $83.5K in available grant funding for health workers

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is soliciting requests for proposals. The Council has set aside a total of $83,569.00 of federal funds for fiscal support for entities to recruit, hire, and train public health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future public health challenges (this may include temporary staffing and/or independent contractors).

This funding may be used to offset costs of hiring a range of public health professionals, including but not limited to the following list of professional categories, which represent a wide range of jobs, functions, and responsibilities found through the aging and disability networks:

• Community health worker

• Program manager

• Public health nurse

• Communication and policy experts

• Case investigator

• Contact tracer

• Social support specialist

• Disease intervention specialist

• Epidemiologist

• Laboratory personnel

• Informaticians

• Training development and execution

• Other positions required to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 and other future health emergencies

All applicants must consider the cultural/linguistic needs of diverse groups within the population.

The RFP can be viewed on the Council website at: https://bit.ly/3NrPb5K

For information, please contact Isadora Rodriguez-Legendre, Executive Director at Isadora.Rodriguez-Legendre@ ddc.nh.gov or (603) 271-3236 (603) 271-1157.

The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is an independent state agency committed to the mission of “dignity, full rights of citizenship, cultural diversity, equal opportunities, and full participation for all New Hampshire citizens with developmental disabilities.”