NH Congressional Delegation hails money for NH airports

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Congressional Delegation announced that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and several other airports in New Hampshire will receive approximately $7 million as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act that was passed by Congress and signed into law in December.

“New Hampshire’s airports are critical economic engines, employ thousands of Granite Staters, and have been vital to receiving and disturbing life-saving COVID-19 resources. But they have been hit incredibly hard by this pandemic,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH). “I’m pleased that New Hampshire will be receiving these federal funds, which Congress approved last year, to help airports throughout the state prevent layoffs, improve health and sanitation efforts, ensure continuity of operations, and help our economy get back on its feet.”

MHT is receiving just under $4.5 million of the CRRSA money, which MHT Director Ted Kitchens says has been critical toward the airport maintaining an operating budget surplus.