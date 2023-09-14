NH Congressional Delegation gives $2.2 million for Manchester urban forest initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) as well as U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) and Annie Kuster (D-NH-02) announced that $2,277,742 has been allocated to the City of Manchester’s Urban Forest Equity Planning and Implementation Project.

The grant was made possible through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act allocated to the U.S. Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program.

“I’m thrilled that this investment from the Inflation Reduction Act is going to help cities in New Hampshire add more trees to provide shade during increasingly hot summers, clean the air and enrich the lives of Granite Staters,” said Shaheen. “This funding will make landmark investments in New Hampshire and expand access to green spaces.”

“The Granite State’s beautiful natural resources are critical to New Hampshire’s character, economy, and way of life,” said Hassan. “This important funding will help expand access to trees and green spaces, providing cleaner air for people to breathe, cooler city streets, and more opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors.”

“Our communities are made stronger when we invest in our public spaces,” said Kuster. “I’m thrilled to see this funding from the Inflation Reduction Act heading to New Hampshire to bring the benefits of green spaces to our cities and make the most of the incredible outdoor resources we have. From cooling streets in the summer to improving air quality year round, I look forward to seeing the positive impact of these projects!”

“Protecting our natural environment has tremendous benefits for New Hampshire’s way of life and economy,” said Pappas. “I was proud to pass the Inflation Reduction Act to secure these funds that will expand access to green spaces across our state and bolster the well-being of our local communities. I’ll continue working to ensure that New Hampshire is a great place to live, visit, and do business.”

“The City of Manchester has made clear that we’re leading the way in efforts to create a more equitable and sustainable future for our community, and this $2.2 million USDA grant will be vital in our work,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “The trees planted with these funds will be a game-changer in promoting cleaner air, much-needed shade and enhanced overall well-being in our neighborhoods with the greatest need. Thank you to our federal delegation, the Biden Administration, USDA officials, and additional partners for their support of our vision. I look forward to all that the future holds and am eager to continue building on our strong partnerships to deliver historic progress for residents.”

The Urban and Community Forestry Program is the only program in the federal government dedicated to enhancing and expanding the nation’s urban forest resources. This is the largest single USDA Inflation Reduction Act investment to date in urban and community forests.

The City of Lebanon’s NH Green Streets Initiative will receive $244,275 as part of the allocation.