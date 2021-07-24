NH Congressional Delegation announces $450,000 in new grant for MHT

WASHINGTON – On Friday, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation announced that the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) will award Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) $450,000 to support marketing for new routes available through Spirit Airlines, which will start in the fall. Spirit Airlines is the first airline added to the MHT hub since 2004.

“Our airports were among the hardest hit industries during the pandemic, so it’s encouraging to see this federal funding come home to New Hampshire to bolster marketing efforts around the exciting news that MHT has added a new airline to its hub,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “Increasing travel in and out of New Hampshire is so important to jumpstart our economy as we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and amid bipartisan negotiations on infrastructure, I’ll continue to push for investments in our regional airports from Manchester to Lebanon and all around state.”

“Tourism is an essential part of New Hampshire’s economy, and particularly as we continue to recover from the pandemic, it’s important that we have robust airline services that will help encourage and enable travelers to fly into New Hampshire and enjoy all that we have to offer,” said Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “After a difficult year, this funding will help our state’s largest airport recover stronger than ever. I will continue working to secure funding to boost our state’s economic growth and help Granite State businesses and families thrive.”

“I’m pleased to see the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport receive this grant to expand travel routes and enable more people to enjoy all that New Hampshire has to offer,” said Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02). “It has been a challenging year for our airports and tourism industry, and this project will enable more travelers to visit our state and strengthen our economy as we recover and rebuild. I will continue working in Congress to bolster our transportation infrastructure across New Hampshire.”

“The new service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport will grow passenger traffic, bolster tourism, and strengthen our economy,” said Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-02). “These federal funds will help MHT market these new routes, and as a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure I will continue to advocate for smart, federal investments in New Hampshire’s airports and transportation infrastructure.”

MHT Director Ted Kitchens also thanked New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and several chambers of commerce across southern New Hampshire in addition to the delegation.

“This grant represents a historic moment in the life of the Airport as it is the first time we have applied for these funds,” he said.

The funding follows approximately $7 million in federal funding for MHT provided earlier this year.