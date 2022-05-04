NH Child Advocate: ‘Harmony’s needs and wellbeing were not prioritized on the same level as her parents’ rights’

CONCORD, NH – A multi-system investigation of the Harmony Montgomery case was released Wednesday by the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, eliciting a response from NH’s Office of the Child Advocate.

“The key finding of the investigation into Massachusetts’ actions in the case – that Harmony’s unique needs and wellbeing were not prioritized on the same level as her parents’ rights is one that New Hampshire should consider carefully,” said NH Child Advocate, Cassandra Sanchez.

New Hampshire recently amended the purpose of its Child Protection Act to provide “that the best interest of the child shall be the primary consideration of the court in all proceedings under this chapter.” RSA 169-C:2, I. “This is a critical step in the right direction and one of many initiatives by the state to improve prior practices that were not prioritizing the needs of the state’s most vulnerable population,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said her office is grateful for the diligence and care with which the Mass OCA examined Harmony’s situation calling the findings of instructive on many levels for all child protection cases and for helping families in general.

“The Mass OCA finding confirms that we need to remain steadfast in this commitment to children, especially considering the 2022 bill proposal for a parental bill of rights and other initiatives that undermine any expectation of a child having the right to be protected from abuse and neglect, and to have their unique needs met. This includes the need for extensive knowledge about parental capacity as well as proactive assessments of needed education and supports for parents through resources and natural means so that they can best meet their child’s needs.” Sanchez noted.

Consistent with prioritizing the needs and wellbeing of children, is the recommendation by the Mass OCA that neighboring states need to come to an understanding and address gaps in cross-border information sharing.

“As the Mass OCA noted in its report, the NH OCA already made recommendations in our Summary of 2020 System Learning Reviews to establish proactive communicating relationships between neighboring state child welfare agencies,” Sanchez noted. She said “New Hampshire and the neighboring states need to come together and prioritize this need to reform policies and procedures to better protect children and support families by working more collaboratively and sharing vital information. The NH OCA stands ready to work with the NH administration to make this happen.”

The OCA will continue to monitor and review Harmony’s case and any new information received. The Mass OCA report will be useful in the Systems Review Mapping conducted by our office in the coming months. Once complete, the OCA will share any findings and recommendations with the Division for Children, Youth and Families, however, pursuant to RA 21-V:5, V, we are limited in sharing with the public until completion of criminal proceedings and prosecution.

Pursuant to RSA 21-V, the Office of the Child Advocate provides independent oversight of all children’s services provided or arranged for by the State to assure that the best interests of children are being protected.

Harmony Montgomery is a 7-year-old from New Hampshire whose whereabouts were last documented more than 2½ years ago, according to Manchester Police, who have been investigating her whereabouts since the fall of 2021. A Massachusetts judge awarded custody to Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery, a decision that has been questioned in hindsight by NH Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire’s Office of the Child Advocate.

