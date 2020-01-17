NH Charitable Foundation makes $3.1M in grants to 68 non-profits

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has made $3,180,000 in grants through its Community Grants Program to support the operations of 68 nonprofits serving New Hampshire communities, including 11 based in Manchester.
Grants will help increase opportunities for young people, provide access to fresh and healthy foods, connect people through the arts, strengthen families, boost our economy, protect our natural resources, build affordable homes for families, keep our communities healthy — and much more.
“New Hampshire’s nonprofits are at the heart of civil society, tending to our most pressing needs, caring for the most vulnerable among us,” said Anne Phillips, director of grantmaking at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
In 2017, the Foundation announced that its Community Grants program, through which qualified nonprofit organizations apply for funding, would be dedicated primarily to providing multiyear operating support starting in 2018.
“Nonprofits really do know best what they need, and are best-positioned to decide where and how to deploy capital to meet their missions,” said Phillips. “And because these grants are made for multiyear support, nonprofits will be able to spend less time and resources on re-applying for funding and focus more time on mission.”
The Charitable Foundation awards almost $40 million in grants each year. The Foundation administers multiple grant programs — some focused on specific regions, populations and issue areas — and also makes grants through donor-advised funds. The Foundation’s Community Grants program is a competitive application program open to all qualified nonprofits that serve New Hampshire in the areas of health and well-being, civic engagement, education, economic development, environmental protection and arts and culture.
Complete list of grants made in December 2019 through the Charitable Foundation’s Community Grants Program (Grants are distributed over three years unless otherwise noted):
- Advocates Building Lasting Equality in New Hampshire, Concord, $30,000
- American Independence Center, Exeter, $30,000
- America’s Youth Teenage Unemployment Reduction Network (MY TURN), Manchester, $60,000
- Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust, Franconia, $60,000
- Arts in Reach: Encouraging Growth Through the Arts, Portsmouth, $30,000
- Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, Portsmouth, $60,000
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua, Nashua, $60,000
- Boys & Girls Club of the North Country, Lisbon, $60,000
- Breakthrough Manchester at The Derryfield School, Manchester, $30,000
- Breathe New Hampshire, Manchester, $60,000
- Claremont Soup Kitchen, Claremont, $30,000
- Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, Dover, $60,000
- Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire (CASA), Manchester, $60,000
- COVER Home Repair, White River Junction, VT, $60,000
- Family Place, Norwich, VT, $60,000
- Friends of Aine Foundation, Manchester, $30,000
- Friends of the Music Hall, Portsmouth, $60,000
- G.A.L.A. Community Center, Wolfeboro, $60,000
- Gibson Center for Senior Services, North Conway, $30,000
- Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, Bedford, $60,000
- Good Neighbor Health Clinics, White River Junction, VT, $60,000
- Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, Lebanon, $60,000
- Granite State Children’s Alliance, Bedford, $60,000
- Granite United Way, Manchester, $60,000
- Greater Seacoast Community Health, Portsmouth, $60,000
- Grow Nashua, Nashua, $30,000
- Harris Center for Conservation Education, Hancock, $60,000
- Haverhill Heritage, Haverhill, $30,000
- Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, Keene, $20,000 (One-year grant)
- Hubbard Brook Research Foundation, Thornton, $30,000
- Hundred Nights, Keene, $60,000
- Lakes Region Community Developers, Laconia, $60,000
- League of NH Craftsmen Foundation, Concord, $60,000
- MainStreet Warner, Warner, $10,000 (one-year grant)
- Manchester Community Music School, Manchester, $60,000
- Marguerite’s Place, Nashua, $60,000
- McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center Corporation, Concord, $60,000
- Merrimack River Watershed Council, Lawrence, MA, $30,000
- Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter, Peterborough, $30,000
- Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, Keene, $60,000
- Nashua Choral Society, Hudson, $30,000
- Nashua Police Athletic League, Nashua, $30,000
- NeighborWorks Southern NH, Manchester, $60,000
- New Hampshire Humanities, Concord, $60,000
- New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition, Concord, $20,000 (two-year grant)
- Northeast Organic Farming Association – New Hampshire, Concord, $30,000
- Positive Tracks, Hanover, $60,000
- QC Bike Collective, Manchester, $30,000
- Road to Independence, Newport, $10,000 (one-year grant)
- Sandwich Children’s Center, Center Sandwich, $30,000
- Seacoast Eat Local, Dover, $30,000
- Sinfonietta Strings, Nashua, $30,000
- Southwestern Community Services – Keene, Keene, $60,000
- Special Needs Support Center of the Upper Valley, Lebanon, $30,000
- Strawbery Banke Museum, Portsmouth, $60,000
- The Colonial Theatre Group, Keene, $60,000
- The Dance Hall, Kittery, ME, $30,000
- The Upper Room, A Family Resource Center, Derry, $60,000
- Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, $60,000
- Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry, Franklin, $30,000
- Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, North Conway, $60,000
- Upper Valley Music Center, Lebanon, $60,000
- Upper Valley Trails Alliance, Norwich, VT, $30,000
- Vermont Energy Education Program, Montpelier, VT, $60,000
- Vital Communities, White River Junction, VT, $60,000
- Waypoint, Manchester, $60,000
- World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, Manchester, $30,000
- York Land Trust, York, ME, $60,000
About the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. The Foundation manages a growing collection of 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and awards almost $40 million in grants and almost $6 million in scholarships every year. The Foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving, supports great work happening in our communities and leads and collaborates on high-impact initiatives. For more information, please visit www.nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641.