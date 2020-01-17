NH Charitable Foundation makes $3.1M in grants to 68 non-profits

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has made $3,180,000 in grants through its Community Grants Program to support the operations of 68 nonprofits serving New Hampshire communities, including 11 based in Manchester.

Grants will help increase opportunities for young people, provide access to fresh and healthy foods, connect people through the arts, strengthen families, boost our economy, protect our natural resources, build affordable homes for families, keep our communities healthy — and much more.

“New Hampshire’s nonprofits are at the heart of civil society, tending to our most pressing needs, caring for the most vulnerable among us,” said Anne Phillips, director of grantmaking at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

In 2017, the Foundation announced that its Community Grants program, through which qualified nonprofit organizations apply for funding, would be dedicated primarily to providing multiyear operating support starting in 2018.

“Nonprofits really do know best what they need, and are best-positioned to decide where and how to deploy capital to meet their missions,” said Phillips. “And because these grants are made for multiyear support, nonprofits will be able to spend less time and resources on re-applying for funding and focus more time on mission.”

The Charitable Foundation awards almost $40 million in grants each year. The Foundation administers multiple grant programs — some focused on specific regions, populations and issue areas — and also makes grants through donor-advised funds. The Foundation’s Community Grants program is a competitive application program open to all qualified nonprofits that serve New Hampshire in the areas of health and well-being, civic engagement, education, economic development, environmental protection and arts and culture.

Complete list of grants made in December 2019 through the Charitable Foundation’s Community Grants Program (Grants are distributed over three years unless otherwise noted):

Advocates Building Lasting Equality in New Hampshire, Concord, $30,000

American Independence Center, Exeter, $30,000

America’s Youth Teenage Unemployment Reduction Network (MY TURN), Manchester, $60,000

Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust, Franconia, $60,000

Arts in Reach: Encouraging Growth Through the Arts, Portsmouth, $30,000

Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, Portsmouth, $60,000

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua, Nashua, $60,000

Boys & Girls Club of the North Country, Lisbon, $60,000

Breakthrough Manchester at The Derryfield School, Manchester, $30,000

Breathe New Hampshire, Manchester, $60,000

Claremont Soup Kitchen, Claremont, $30,000

Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, Dover, $60,000

Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire (CASA), Manchester, $60,000

COVER Home Repair, White River Junction, VT, $60,000

Family Place, Norwich, VT, $60,000

Friends of Aine Foundation, Manchester, $30,000

Friends of the Music Hall, Portsmouth, $60,000

G.A.L.A. Community Center, Wolfeboro, $60,000

Gibson Center for Senior Services, North Conway, $30,000

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, Bedford, $60,000

Good Neighbor Health Clinics, White River Junction, VT, $60,000

Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, Lebanon, $60,000

Granite State Children’s Alliance, Bedford, $60,000

Granite United Way, Manchester, $60,000

Greater Seacoast Community Health, Portsmouth, $60,000

Grow Nashua, Nashua, $30,000

Harris Center for Conservation Education, Hancock, $60,000

Haverhill Heritage, Haverhill, $30,000

Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, Keene, $20,000 (One-year grant)

Hubbard Brook Research Foundation, Thornton, $30,000

Hundred Nights, Keene, $60,000

Lakes Region Community Developers, Laconia, $60,000

League of NH Craftsmen Foundation, Concord, $60,000

MainStreet Warner, Warner, $10,000 (one-year grant)

Manchester Community Music School, Manchester, $60,000

Marguerite’s Place, Nashua, $60,000

McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center Corporation, Concord, $60,000

Merrimack River Watershed Council, Lawrence, MA, $30,000

Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter, Peterborough, $30,000

Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, Keene, $60,000

Nashua Choral Society, Hudson, $30,000

Nashua Police Athletic League, Nashua, $30,000

NeighborWorks Southern NH, Manchester, $60,000

New Hampshire Humanities, Concord, $60,000

New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition, Concord, $20,000 (two-year grant)

Northeast Organic Farming Association – New Hampshire, Concord, $30,000

Positive Tracks, Hanover, $60,000

QC Bike Collective, Manchester, $30,000

Road to Independence, Newport, $10,000 (one-year grant)

Sandwich Children’s Center, Center Sandwich, $30,000

Seacoast Eat Local, Dover, $30,000

Sinfonietta Strings, Nashua, $30,000

Southwestern Community Services – Keene, Keene, $60,000

Special Needs Support Center of the Upper Valley, Lebanon, $30,000

Strawbery Banke Museum, Portsmouth, $60,000

The Colonial Theatre Group, Keene, $60,000

The Dance Hall, Kittery, ME, $30,000

The Upper Room, A Family Resource Center, Derry, $60,000

Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, $60,000

Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry, Franklin, $30,000

Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, North Conway, $60,000

Upper Valley Music Center, Lebanon, $60,000

Upper Valley Trails Alliance, Norwich, VT, $30,000

Vermont Energy Education Program, Montpelier, VT, $60,000

Vital Communities, White River Junction, VT, $60,000

Waypoint, Manchester, $60,000

World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, Manchester, $30,000

York Land Trust, York, ME, $60,000

About the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. The Foundation manages a growing collection of 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and awards almost $40 million in grants and almost $6 million in scholarships every year. The Foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving, supports great work happening in our communities and leads and collaborates on high-impact initiatives. For more information, please visit www.nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641.