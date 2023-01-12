NH Charitable Foundation announces grants for eight Manchester non-profits

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation announced this week that it has made $3,810,500 in grants through the Community Grants Program to support the operations of 82 non-profits across the state in December 2022, including several in Manchester.

Those Manchester organizations included the following

Breakthrough Manchester at The Derryfield School – $30,000

Building Community in New Hampshire – $60,000

Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire (CASA-NH) – $60,000

Friends of Aine Foundation – $30,000

Granite United Way – $60,000

Manchester Community Music School – $60,000

My Turn – $60,000

YWCA New Hampshire – $60,000

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. We are the place where generosity meets the dedication and ingenuity of nonprofits and the potential of New Hampshire students. For six decades, thousands of people have entrusted their charitable resources to the Foundation, creating a perpetual source of philanthropic capital and making it possible for the Foundation to award more than $60 million in grants and scholarships every year. For more information, please visit nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641.