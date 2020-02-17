NH Career Academy: Associate’s degree, certificate at no cost to students

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Education and Community College System of New Hampshire announced that enrollment is now open in New Hampshire Career Academy. The innovative education program offers students a pathway to a high school diploma, an associate’s degree or professional certificate, and a job interview with a New Hampshire company in just two years, and at no tuition cost to students or their families.

Students in their junior year can now sign up for NH Career Academy courses for Fall 2020. Once they complete the program, these students will graduate with an associate degree or certificate in the Spring of 2022 in programs ranging from health care and biotechnology to advanced manufacturing and engineering.

The program is a joint project of the New Hampshire Department of Education and Community College System of New Hampshire, and stems from a proposal in Gov. Chris Sununu’s 2019 State of the State Address. By using a charter school funding mechanism through North Country Charter Academy, NH Career Academy can offer a two-year program at no tuition for students, and no additional cost to New Hampshire taxpayers.

“New Hampshire Career Academy represents an unprecedented level of cooperation between New Hampshire’s secondary and post-secondary education systems and Granite State businesses,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “I am beyond excited that Lisa Lavoie and her team at North Country Charter Academy have stepped up to facilitate this unprecedented opportunity for New Hampshire students.”

“New Hampshire’s community colleges are looking forward to supporting students seeking an accelerated pathway to a college degree and career opportunities in New Hampshire,” said CCSNH Chancellor Ross Gittell. “This innovative program gives students a new opportunity to pursue a college education and career interest in a range of in-demand fields in partnership with New Hampshire employers – a real win-win for students and the state.”

Available courses include:

White Mountains Community College

All Community College programs are available to NHCA students. WMCC will also offer all Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs if the student has completed a two-year CTE program in high school with the exception of Nursing. Other competitive programs such as Welding and Veterinary Assistant will be offered based on availability of open slots.

River Valley Community College

All Allied Health Programs, excluding RN but including:

LPN

Respiratory

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Physical Therapy Assistant

Radiologic Technology

Medical Laboratory Technician

Medical Assistant

Lakes Region Community College

Culinary Arts

General Automotive Technology

Marine Technology

New Hampshire Technical Institute

Engineering Technology

Mechanical Engineering Technology Manufacturing

Manchester Community College

Robotics/Advanced Manufacturing

Cyber Security

Great Bay Community College

Accounting

Biotechnology

Criminal Justice

Students can apply now by contacting Lisa Lavoie at the North Country Charter Academy, the Custodial High School for the NHCA at:

North Country Charter Academy

260 Cottage Street, Suite A

Littleton, New Hampshire 03561

(603) 444-1535

llavoie@nccharteracademy.org

Students are encouraged to apply before April 1 for enrollment the following fall semester.

For more information, contact Nate Greene, Administrator, Bureau of Educational Opportunities at Nathaniel.Greene@doe.nh.gov or (603) 271-5252.