Manchester Superintendent Gillis named to NH Business Review’s ‘New Hampshire 200’ list

MANCHESTER, NH – NH Business Review recently named Manchester School District Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis to the 2024 New Hampshire 200 list. The list of leaders for the 2024 edition is a unique group of people who have made their mark on New Hampshire’s economy, business climate and the state as a whole.

“I am truly honored to be included among such an accomplished group of leaders in our state, particularly as the only local school official,” Gillis said. “As I often say, healthy, thriving schools lead to healthy, thriving communities. This is a recognition that the work we are doing in our schools is beginning to move the needle for the community at large. I share this honor with all of our staff, students, partner organizations and everyone who supports our schools.”

New Hampshire’s business visionaries have persistently demonstrated ingenuity and motivation across diverse industries, navigating through novel challenges and seizing emerging opportunities. NH Business Review aims to commend these remarkable leaders at its third New Hampshire 200 reception, scheduled for April 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. Event tickets are priced at a special early bird rate of $85 until January 31st and $95 thereafter, with pre-orders for the New Hampshire 200 book available at nhbr.com/nh200.

Alongside the event, NH Business Review is set to release a comprehensive New Hampshire 200 book spotlighting the achievements of the honorees. This esteemed roster, showcasing 200 of the most influential and on-the-rise business figures statewide, is meticulously crafted bi-annually by the NH Business Review editors following extensive research and analysis.

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2024 edition of the New Hampshire 200 list, showcasing an extraordinary cohort of leaders who are spearheading progress in their respective industries within the Granite State,” expressed Mike Cote, NH Business Review’s editor. “With the assistance of our first two classes of NH 200 honorees, we were able to find 200 new and unique recipients, representing a cross-section of the thriving pulse of business in New Hampshire today. We eagerly anticipate presenting the people of New Hampshire with this compelling glimpse into the lives of individuals who are undeniably leaving an indelible and positive mark on our state.”

Introduced five years ago, the New Hampshire 200 initiative acknowledges and celebrates entrepreneurs and leaders hailing from diverse sectors across the state. For this edition, we asked the first two classes of NH 200 for their picks of those that should be recognized. Encompassing areas such as architecture, engineering, construction, business and professional services, education, energy, finance, health care, hospitality, law, manufacturing, media, marketing, nonprofit, real estate, retail and technology, the program recognizes outstanding contributors. The 2024 edition of the New Hampshire 200 book delves into personal, career and industry perspectives, offering readers valuable insights like learned business lessons, encountered challenges, future predictions and more.

A sample of the 2024 New Hampshire 200 honorees include: