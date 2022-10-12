NH Broadcasters Awards: Granite Mikes go to WMUR-TV, 104.9 The Hawk as ‘Stations of the Year’

MANCHESTER, NH – Television and radio broadcasters from around New Hampshire gathered in Concord to recognize and celebrate their fellow broadcasters and honor the best of the best in their industry. The Lakes Region made quite the splash this year, with stations and individuals taking home top honors from the 2022 Granite Mike Awards.
In an awards banquet at the Grappone Conference Center, NHAB leadership honored the member stations for their hard work.
“We are proud to recognize the outstanding work of our broadcasters and especially excited to see that our awards went out to stations all over our great state,“ said Tracy Caruso, Executive Director of New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. “The broadcast industry is alive and well here, with huge audiences tuning in each day to hear and see these hard-working folks. I’m proud to be a part of their efforts.”
It was a year of outstanding performances in challenging conditions. Zack Derby of WLKZ radio, and WMUR TV’s Sean MacDonald received the radio and television Air Personality of the Year awards. Frank FM’s Nazzy and Marissa won First Place in the Morning Show Team category. Individuals and stations submitted 140 entries in multiple categories. The work was judged by the Montana Broadcasters Association.
NHAB presented the 2022 Broadcaster of the Year award to Konrad Kayne, of Lakes Media group.
The list of winners is below:
|Public Affairs/Talk
Radio
MERIT – WKBK
FIRST – WCNL
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Spot News
Radio
MERIT – WBNH-LP
FIRST – WKBK
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Documentary News
Radio
MERIT- WNHN-LP
FIRST – WMLL
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Feature Story
Radio
MERIT – WKXL
FIRST – WMLL
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Newscast
Radio
MERIT – WKBK
FIRST – WTSN, WTPL, WEMJ
Television
MERIT –WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Sports Feature
Radio
FIRST – WKNE
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Air Personality
Radio
MERIT – Bob Sherman, WFYX
FIRST – Zack Derby, WKKZ
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – Fritz Wetherbee
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Sean MacDonald
|Morning Show Team – radio category only
Radio
MERIT –WOKQ – Kira and Logan
FIRST – WFNQ, WBYY, WLNH – Nazzy and Marissa
|Station Promotional Announcement
Radio
MERIT – WLKZ
FIRST – WOKQ
|Individual Commercial
Radio
MERIT – WKNE
FIRST –WZID -HD3
Television
MERIT – WNNE-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Commercial Campaign
Radio
MERIT – WLNH
FIRST – WBYY
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Best Use of Digital Media
Radio
MERIT- WOKQ, WSHK, WSAK, WHOM, WCYY
FIRST- WHDQ
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Best Station Promotion
Radio
MERIT – WXXK
FIRST – WHDQ
|Local Special Program/Event
Radio
MERIT- WWLK
FIRST – WGXL
Television
MERIT – WMUR –TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|LP-FM
Radio
MERIT – WNHN-LP
FIRST – WBNH-LP
|PLAY_BY_PLAY
RADIO
MERIT –WKNE HD3
FIRST – WBNH-LP
|Public Service Announcement
Radio
Merit – WZID
FIRST – WHDQ
|Public Service Campaign of the Year
Radio
MERIT – WFTN
FIRST – WWLK
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Station of the Year
Radio
MERIT – WWLK
FIRST – WLKZ
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV
About the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters:
Established in 1954, the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters is the only voluntary, statewide trade organization serving the Granite State’s over-the-air radio and television stations. It assists members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges through educational seminars, legal hotlines, lobbying (in-state and on Capitol Hill), and additional opportunities to receive industry-specific assistance, locate helpful resources, and network with fellow broadcasters.