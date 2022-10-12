NH Broadcasters Awards: Granite Mikes go to WMUR-TV, 104.9 The Hawk as ‘Stations of the Year’

MANCHESTER, NH – Television and radio broadcasters from around New Hampshire gathered in Concord to recognize and celebrate their fellow broadcasters and honor the best of the best in their industry. The Lakes Region made quite the splash this year, with stations and individuals taking home top honors from the 2022 Granite Mike Awards.

In an awards banquet at the Grappone Conference Center, NHAB leadership honored the member stations for their hard work.

“We are proud to recognize the outstanding work of our broadcasters and especially excited to see that our awards went out to stations all over our great state,“ said Tracy Caruso, Executive Director of New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. “The broadcast industry is alive and well here, with huge audiences tuning in each day to hear and see these hard-working folks. I’m proud to be a part of their efforts.”

It was a year of outstanding performances in challenging conditions. Zack Derby of WLKZ radio, and WMUR TV’s Sean MacDonald received the radio and television Air Personality of the Year awards. Frank FM’s Nazzy and Marissa won First Place in the Morning Show Team category. Individuals and stations submitted 140 entries in multiple categories. The work was judged by the Montana Broadcasters Association.

NHAB presented the 2022 Broadcaster of the Year award to Konrad Kayne, of Lakes Media group.

The list of winners is below:

Public Affairs/Talk

Radio

MERIT – WKBK

FIRST – WCNL

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Spot News

Radio

MERIT – WBNH-LP

FIRST – WKBK

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Documentary News

Radio

MERIT- WNHN-LP

FIRST – WMLL

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Feature Story

Radio

MERIT – WKXL

FIRST – WMLL

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Newscast

Radio

MERIT – WKBK

FIRST – WTSN, WTPL, WEMJ

Television

MERIT –WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Sports Feature

Radio

FIRST – WKNE

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Air Personality

Radio

MERIT – Bob Sherman, WFYX

FIRST – Zack Derby, WKKZ

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – Fritz Wetherbee

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Sean MacDonald

Morning Show Team – radio category only

Radio

MERIT –WOKQ – Kira and Logan

FIRST – WFNQ, WBYY, WLNH – Nazzy and Marissa

Station Promotional Announcement

Radio

MERIT – WLKZ

FIRST – WOKQ

Individual Commercial

Radio

MERIT – WKNE

FIRST –WZID -HD3

Television

MERIT – WNNE-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Commercial Campaign

Radio

MERIT – WLNH

FIRST – WBYY

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Best Use of Digital Media

Radio

MERIT- WOKQ, WSHK, WSAK, WHOM, WCYY

FIRST- WHDQ

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Best Station Promotion

Radio

MERIT – WXXK

FIRST – WHDQ

Local Special Program/Event

Radio

MERIT- WWLK

FIRST – WGXL

Television

MERIT – WMUR –TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

LP-FM

Radio

MERIT – WNHN-LP

FIRST – WBNH-LP

PLAY_BY_PLAY

RADIO

MERIT –WKNE HD3

FIRST – WBNH-LP

Public Service Announcement

Radio

Merit – WZID

FIRST – WHDQ

Public Service Campaign of the Year

Radio

MERIT – WFTN

FIRST – WWLK

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Station of the Year

Radio

MERIT – WWLK

FIRST – WLKZ

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

About the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters:

Established in 1954, the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters is the only voluntary, statewide trade organization serving the Granite State’s over-the-air radio and television stations. It assists members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges through educational seminars, legal hotlines, lobbying (in-state and on Capitol Hill), and additional opportunities to receive industry-specific assistance, locate helpful resources, and network with fellow broadcasters.