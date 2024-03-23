Soel Sistas to host 3 events focused on fellowship, fun and healing

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NASHUA, NH – The community is invited to attend a series of three upcoming Fellowship/Healing Sessions co-sponsored by NH Black Women Health Project & Friends of Nashua Community Conversation on Race & Justice, to be held at Soel Sistas Restaurant, 30 Temple St.

Friday, April 5, 6-8 p.m. – Game Night

(Spades, Dominoes, Checkers/Chess/Backgammon) Donation: $20

Saturday, April 6, 3-5 p.m. Beading Workshop

Bring your creativity, healing through mindfulness • Donation: $25

Friday, April 26, 5-8 p.m. Spades Tournament

$300 to winning team

Spectators donation: $25

Spades team fee: $70

All proceeds to go toward mental health & racism podcasting ~ continued conversations on race & justice ~ For More Information email nhbwhp@gmail.com or call 603-264-2874.