NH attorneys offer free legal advice, virtually

CONCORD, NH – The challenges of COVID-19 often include legal issues – from unemployment to wills – and the NH Pro Bono Referral System stands ready to help low- to moderate-income people receive legal guidance through NH Free Legal Answers at nh.freelegalanswers.org. Operated in partnership with the American Bar Association, this website allows qualifying users to post their civil legal questions for volunteer attorneys to answer confidentially at no charge.

“We launched this program a year ago to reach more people needing legal advice,” said Pro Bono Director Virginia Martin, “and are fortunate its already in place during this time of social distancing and increased need.”

The virtual platform is designed for volunteer attorneys to give people legal information and advice in non-criminal legal matters and is not intended for extended legal services/representation.

A non-profit corporation affiliated with the NH Bar Association, the NH Pro Bono Referral System engages the services of private attorneys to provide free legal services to low-income members of New Hampshire communities.

For more information, contact Virginia Martin, gmartin@nhbar.org.