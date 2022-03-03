NH AG urges caution when donating to Ukraine charities

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella warns New Hampshire citizens to avoid scam charities seeking to profit from the crisis in Ukraine. Bad actors may target well-intentioned people who simply want to make donations for Ukrainian relief. In addition, while most charities are well-intentioned, some may not have the infrastructure needed to deliver the promised assistance to the people of Ukraine. Donors should take the time to research charities before giving.

The Attorney General’s Charitable Trusts Unit offers the following tips when donating for relief aid:

Check the Registration Status: Charities operating in New Hampshire must register and submit reports to the Charitable Trusts Unit. To determine whether a charity is properly registered and in good standing with the Charitable Trusts Unit, search the Registered Charities list on the Charitable Trusts Unit website: www.doj.nh.gov/charitable-trusts/registered-charities.

Check the Experience of the Charity and Check if Ukraine Crisis Relief Matches its Purpose: Charities that are formed overnight or charities that shift their direction overnight to respond to a crisis may not have the experience, contacts, or staff to address the challenge. Look for charities that have both a track record in the region and a good reputation. Consult watchdog organizations like Charity Watch or Charity Navigator that evaluate the track records of charities.

Be Cautious of Online Fundraising: Before making gifts using charity websites or online giving portals, review the Charitable Trusts Unit’s Online Giving Guide: www.doj.nh.gov/charitable-trusts/documents/giving-guide. Avoid making online gifts to individuals unless you know them.

Do Not Be Pressured or Share Personal Financial Information Over the Phone: Do not share your credit/debit card or bank account information over the phone. Send donations directly to the charity. A legitimate charity will not pressure you to make a donation immediately. Take the time to research the charity before committing to a gift.

For more information, visit the website of the Charitable Trusts Unit of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office: www.doj.nh.gov/charitable-trusts.