NH AFL-CIO endorses Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester

HOOKSETT, N.H. – On Wednesday, New Hampshire AFL-CIO President, Glenn Brackett, released the following statement on the organization’s endorsement of Kevin Cavanaugh in his campaign to succeed Joyce Craig as the Mayor of Manchester.

“I am proud to announce the New Hampshire AFL-CIO’s endorsement of Kevin Cavanaugh in his effort to become the next Mayor of Manchester. Having known Kevin for over thirty years, I know he will bring an invaluable perspective to the corner office of the Queen City, the perspective of a New Hampshire worker. Just as he did in the New Hampshire Senate, and as an Alderman representing Ward 1, as Mayor of Manchester, he will work across partisan and ideological lines to find common-sense solutions that benefit Manchester working families. His work to finalize contracts for deserving municipal workers and tireless efforts to establish reasonable wages for local workers shows that he cares about the people trying to make ends meet in his community. The Senator also has a proven track record when it comes to public education and public safety, two issues that are extremely important to our organization’s membership.

The New Hampshire AFL-CIO has been lucky to have a friend and an open door in the Mayor’s Office with Mayor Craig, and we know that Brother Cavanaugh will continue this kind of relationship while always standing up for Manchester’s workers and their families. As a career union worker, Kevin believes in providing opportunities to everyone and he will fight to ensure that everyone in his city has the chance to succeed. The New Hampshire labor community has always had a true ally in Kevin Cavanaugh, and nothing has changed in his seven years as a public servant. We can all count on Kevin.

No one in this race understands the struggles of working families more personally than Kevin Cavanaugh, and no one will work harder for them. Kevin is, without question, the best choice for the working people of Manchester.”