Next Ten-Year Plan will invest $5B in New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH – Every two years the New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) begins a process that reviews New Hampshire’s transportation needs and develops a plan that efficiently utilizes the available funding to maintain and improve the systems throughout the state. Earlier this year the NHDOT Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance met with New Hampshire’s Regional Planning Commissions to collect their input on how to invest for the future.

In September and October, the NHDOT, in conjunction with the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT), which is made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the NHDOT, held 24 public hearings at locations throughout the state. At these meetings the Commission took public testimony and adjusted parts of the plan based on those meetings. GACIT finished their work in a meeting earlier this week.

The 2025-2034 Ten-Year Plan was submitted to the Governor this week for review and concurrence. The Plan contains almost $5 billion of work across all modes of transportation over the next 10 years.

In January the Governor will submit the plan to the Legislature for full Legislative review, discussion, and adoption. Work will begin in the House in the Public Works & Highways Committee, then move to the Senate before final adoption, which is anticipated in June 2024.