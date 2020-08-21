News of return to 100 percent capacity for all restaurants more of a ‘nothing burger’ for some owners

MANCHESTER, NH – Restaurants across New Hampshire have been given the green light to return to full-capacity dining. The announcement by Gov. Chris Sununu Friday came one day after testimony from several restaurant owners who told the governor’s reopening task force that operating at half-capacity would “kill their business.”

During Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 update, Sununu said that in addition to restaurants in the six northern counties where restrictions have previously been lifted, the updated guidance would now apply for all New Hampshire restaurants to reopen at full capacity – as long as they continue to follow mask-wearing and physical distancing guidance, and seat no more than six to a table.

The announcement was met with some confusion and mostly lukewarm reception from local restaurateurs.

Tim Baines, owner of Mint Bistro on Elm Street in Manchester, said while it’s heartening to know that New Hampshire’s case numbers are moving in the right direction, Friday’s announcement by Sununu is confusing at best, and mostly a “nothing burger.”

“It is nice to see New Hampshire trending better than of most of the country in regards to COVID. This announcement by the governor is a step forward but does not change the game for operators of restaurants and bars. With tables and bar stools needing to remain socially distanced, it does very little – and in fact, today’s announcement is already confusing the general public. Many operators are being congratulated on this ‘good news’ but the reality is that the majority find themselves in the same exact boat, a sinking boat,” Baines said. “Basically the news was a nothing burger.”

He said he especially feels for the bars which have more significant hurdles with all of the rules and restrictions.



“Livelihoods are crumbling and it is sad to see,” Baines said.

Joel Soucy, owner of Birch on Elm and Noodz, concurred with Baines. His two restaurants have remained closed since March 16 but he says Noodz is scheduled to reopen Aug. 28, with Birch on Elm to follow a few weeks after.

“The truth is, it provides very little applicable relief, if any at all. Easing capacity restrictions without easing distancing guidelines leaves many restaurants right where we already were. Regardless of your thoughts on the effectiveness of distancing or the dangers the virus poses, this new action feels hollow for small businesses,” Soucy said.

“My normal capacity at Birch is 50, but with distancing guidelines in place, I can only seat about 20 regardless of the 50 percent capacity restriction.”

Andy Day, co-owner of Cask & Vine, Doire Distilling and Daydreaming Brewing in Derry said the news for him is welcome.

“We are extremely excited to see this news, with the colder weather around the corner. We hadn’t heard much after 50 percent capacity opened up, so this is welcome news,” Day said. “We are working hard to make things work, and grateful for our supporters but continue to struggle to make ends meet.

He said they hope to introduce some limited bar seating and rearrange their lounge as needed for additional tables as the cooler weather moves in.

There is still a ban on standing or congregating at a bar inside any establishment.

Reporter Ryan Lessard contributed to this report