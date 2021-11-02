NEWS FROM THE POLLS: Updated 10:29 a.m.



10:29 a.m. – Mayor Craig has cast her ballot in Ward 1. There were 760 ballots cast in Ward 1 as of 10:01 a.m. and 882 ballots cast as of 10:23 a.m.

In response to a question regarding the #craigschaos hashtag posted on signs across the city and the internet by the Sullivan campaign, Craig noted that her campaign’s approach has aimed to be positive.

She also urged all Manchester residents to come out and vote by 7 p.m. if they have not already done so.

“We always want to have high turnout here, we encourage folks to turn out,” she said. “I feel these local elections really affect the day-to-day lives of individuals living here, and so again, we really encourage people to come out and vote.”



9:39 a.m. – 154 ballots cast at Ward 5 as of 9:32 a.m. Joyce Craig stopped by, she is expected to vote in Ward 1 at around 10:15.

9:17 a.m. – There have been 345 ballots cast in Ward 9 as of 9:06 a.m. Joyce Craig briefly stopped by shortly after Victoria Sullivan voted a little while ago

“We have a great response to people coming in here, a lot of people shaking our hands and wishing us luck. We’re feeling very confident for the results tonight,” said Sullivan.



8:45 a.m. – As of 8:37 a.m., there were 143 ballots cast in Ward 3.

8:24 a.m. – In Ward 4 as of approximately 8:14 a.m., 136 voters had cast their ballots. Alderman Tony Sapienza informed the Morning Show with Peter White on WMNH that 90 voters had cast ballots in Ward 5 by about that time.

7:59 a.m. – Welcome to Manchester Ink Link’s ongoing steam of updates from the polls and beyond, it’s just before 8 a.m. and 207 voters have cast their ballots here in Ward 2 as of approximately 10 minutes ago. There are approximately 5,000 voters in this ward.

Stay tuned to this article as we keep you updated throughout the day.