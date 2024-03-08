Newly-Elected State Reps Endorse Ayotte

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of newly-elected State Representatives Sean Durkin and Michael Murphy. Reps. Durkin and Murphy were elected to Coos District 1 and Coos District 6, respectively, during the Jan. 23, 2024 special election.

“I’m proud to have Reps. Sean Durkin and Michael Murphy, two strong leaders for the North Country, on our team. As Governor, I will work with them every day to ensure the North Country – and every community in New Hampshire – remains safe, prosperous, and free.”

Endorsing Kelly Ayotte, Rep. Sean Durkin said, “New Hampshire needs a fighter like Kelly Ayotte as our next Governor. Kelly has always been a fierce advocate for the North Country and every corner of our state. As Governor, Kelly Ayotte will work every day to ensure the Granite State remains the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family.”

Rep. Michael Murphy said, “Kelly Ayotte has made trips to the North Country a central part of her campaign, even taking time to stop at our Northern Border to hear the concerns of local residents and law enforcement. She takes the time to sit down with us, meet face-to-face, and to hear our concerns. The North Country can count on Kelly Ayotte to keep all of our state safe, prosperous, and free.”

Reps. Durkin and Murphy join the following Coos County leaders in endorsing Kelly Ayotte:

State Representative Arnold Davis

State Representative Mike Ouellet

Coos County Commissioner Thomas Brady

Coos County Commissioner Raymond Gorman

Coos County Commissioner Robert Theberge

Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino

Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 85 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.