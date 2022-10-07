New York rappers praise Manchester scene

MANCHESTER, N.H. – “Support the music!”

That was the cry motorists driving past the corner of Auburn and Maple Streets heard on Friday afternoon as they met a group of rappers from New York City that chose Manchester to sell their records face-to-face with people at the intersection.

The group hails from New York City, but is traveling across the East Coast, but said the feedback they’ve received from Manchester was worth the unusual sight of musicians selling their wares on Queen City streets.

Rosetta_3.0, one of the rappers who says his style is a mix of Birdman and Master P, says he has traveled to Manchester several times in the past and he has seen improvement in the city over time.

“In terms of economically, the city has gotten better, and physically, it’s gotten cleaner. And the people still have some work to do, but they’ve gotten nicer,” he said. “And they say there’s a crime rate out here, but as long as you stay out of the way and mind your business, there’s probably nothing to worry about.”

While someone selling CDs on the street isn’t something that happens every day in Manchester, Rosetta says he and his team received a warm response.

“As long as you’ve got a good movement and you come into it positively, people will buy into you, you understand?” he said.

Rosetta’s Instagram can be found here.