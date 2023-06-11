New York man arrested in connection with shooting on Orange Street that left 1 injured

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A New York man is in custody following a shooting Saturday evening on Orange Street in which one person was injured.

According to a police narrative of the incident, on June 10, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 140 Orange St. for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers located a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was uncooperative with police and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police he was sitting on the porch, heard a loud bang and then saw a man walking north between two houses.

Manchester Police were able to view surveillance video that showed the suspect. Shortly afterward, officers located a man meeting the suspect’s description. He was identified as Gil Diaz, 26, of Queens, NY. Diaz was uncooperative with officers and initially gave a false name.

Diaz was charged with first-degree assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, falsifying physical evidence, unsworn falsification, and resisting arrest.