New Year’s Day weather: Cleansing rain and drizzle, high of 43

Friday, December 31, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Friday, December 31, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather

Light rain this morning will give way to fog and drizzle during the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 1 – Jan. 5

New Year’s Day: Light rain to fog and drizzle by afternoon. High 43 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Periods of light rain & mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy & mild. High 43 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Rain to snow showers, windy, and colder. Low 21 (Feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Monday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, and cold with a few flurries. High 26 (Feel like 16) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 19 (Feel like 11) Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & milder. High 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Potential for our first wintery storm of the New Year next Thursday night into Friday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. A chance of rain showers. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

weather spotter

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email

See all of this author's posts