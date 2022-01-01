New Year’s Day weather: Cleansing rain and drizzle, high of 43

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Jan. 1 – Jan. 5
New Year’s Day: Light rain to fog and drizzle by afternoon. High 43 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Periods of light rain & mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy & mild. High 43 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Rain to snow showers, windy, and colder. Low 21 (Feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, and cold with a few flurries. High 26 (Feel like 16) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 19 (Feel like 11) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & milder. High 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Potential for our first wintery storm of the New Year next Thursday night into Friday.
Ski Report via Ski NH
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. A chance of rain showers. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!