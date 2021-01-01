New Year’s Day Weather: A little snow tonight, and more by Sunday night

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 1-Jan. 5
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for New Year’s Day
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 pm. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
New Year’s Day will be dry with snow moving in Friday night accumulating 1-3″ before it mixes with sleet, freezing rain, and then to rain Saturday morning. A plowable snowfall is possible. Slippery travel is expected Friday night and Saturday.
Five-Day Outlook
New Year’s Day: Increasing clouds High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Snow to a wintry mix by daybreak (1″-3″) Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Wintry mix to rain High 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly Cloudy Low 25 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Increasing Clouds, snow by evening Hight 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some snow (potential for 3″-5″+) Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix rain & snow showers High 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some Clouds Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy High 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some Clouds Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Traveling weather for Sunday will be dry during the day, by evening snow moves in that will accumulate 3″-5″+ by Monday morning.
Trivia
Snow isn’t the only form of frozen precipitation, but it is the most complex. In addition to snow, you can also have sleet, freezing rain, hail and graupel. This diagram shows different types of precipitation.
Graupel occurs when supercooled water droplets collect on the outer surface of snowflakes. It happens when temperatures at the surface are above freezing and the air aloft is very cold. Sleet is actually just rain (liquid precipitation) that freezes on its way down to the ground as it hits cooler pockets of air near the surface.