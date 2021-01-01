New Year’s Day Weather: A little snow tonight, and more by Sunday night

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 1-Jan. 5



Outlook for New Year’s Day

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 pm. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

New Year’s Day will be dry with snow moving in Friday night accumulating 1-3″ before it mixes with sleet, freezing rain, and then to rain Saturday morning. A plowable snowfall is possible. Slippery travel is expected Friday night and Saturday.

Five-Day Outlook

New Year’s Day: Increasing clouds High 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Snow to a wintry mix by daybreak (1″-3″) Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Wintry mix to rain High 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly Cloudy Low 25 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Increasing Clouds, snow by evening Hight 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some snow (potential for 3″-5″+) Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix rain & snow showers High 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some Clouds Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy High 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Some Clouds Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Traveling weather for Sunday will be dry during the day, by evening snow moves in that will accumulate 3″-5″+ by Monday morning.

Trivia

Snow isn’t the only form of frozen precipitation, but it is the most complex. In addition to snow, you can also have sleet, freezing rain, hail and graupel. This diagram shows different types of precipitation.

Graupel occurs when supercooled water droplets collect on the outer surface of snowflakes. It happens when temperatures at the surface are above freezing and the air aloft is very cold. Sleet is actually just rain (liquid precipitation) that freezes on its way down to the ground as it hits cooler pockets of air near the surface.

