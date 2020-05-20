New warden confirmed at women’s prison

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections (NHDOC) is proud to announce that on Wednesday, May 20, the State of New Hampshire Executive Council unanimously confirmed Nicole Plante as warden of the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women (NHCFW).

Warden Plante began working in the field of corrections 19 years ago starting as a corrections officer and progressing to her latest position as major at the NHCFW.

Supporters of Warden Plante’s confirmation noted her as intelligent, hardworking, and dedicated. She has driven work ethic and puts forth 100 percent effort into everything she does.

As warden for the 224-bed capacity NHCFW, she will continue the advancement of correctional and rehabilitative practices for women with a focus on addressing trauma and enhancing vocational and treatment programming to reinforce successful community reintegration upon release.