New warden confirmed at women’s prison

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections (NHDOC) is proud to announce that on Wednesday, May 20, the State of New Hampshire Executive Council unanimously confirmed Nicole Plante as warden of the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women (NHCFW).
Warden Plante began working in the field of corrections 19 years ago starting as a corrections officer and progressing to her latest position as major at the NHCFW.
Supporters of Warden Plante’s confirmation noted her as intelligent, hardworking, and dedicated. She has driven work ethic and puts forth 100 percent effort into everything she does.
As warden for the 224-bed capacity NHCFW, she will continue the advancement of correctional and rehabilitative practices for women with a focus on addressing trauma and enhancing vocational and treatment programming to reinforce successful community reintegration upon release.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.