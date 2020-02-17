New store alert: Beeze Tees custom apparel shop opens on Hanover Street

MANCHESTER, NH — After 10 years in business in Keene, Beeze Tees Screen Printing has opened a second location at 36 Hanover Street.

Tim Pipp started Beeze Tees while still a student at Keene State College. After graduation, Pipp dedicated himself to growing the business and then moved it to an empty space on Keene’s Main Street.

Ten years later Beeze Tees continues to grow and once again fills an empty spot — this time, on bustling Hanover Street.

The new store will serve as a retail store carrying Manchester and New Hampshire apparel and souvenirs as well as licensed professional sports hats and apparel. Like the store in Keene, it will serve as a sales location where customers can come in, talk about custom apparel orders and pick out different apparel from samples in the store.

Beeze Tees is open Mon. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at beezetees.com and find them on Facebook