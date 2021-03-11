New STEAM Lab opens at Webster Elementary

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Webster Elementary School celebrated the addition of a new technology lab, thanks to efforts by Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) and the Boston Celtics.

“The Wildcat Launchpad” as its is known is the 14th Science, Technology, Engineering Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Lab that SNHU and the Celtics have coordinated in in New England, following on a new lab at Green Acres Elementary here in Manchester.

The new lab includes 15 iPads, 12 ozobots, six dash robots, six beebots, six dot robots, three snap circuits, four microphone kids, and other new furniture.

“This is such a fantastic and welcome opportunity. Learning these technical skills is so important, but these environments allow them to grow emotionally. We are just so thankful to SNHU and the Celtics for providing this opportunity,” said Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt.