New residents invited to ‘Welcome to Nashua’ reception

NASHUA, NH – New to Nashua? Curious about everything from the best pizza places to DPW’s leaf pickup schedule? The Nashua Public Library is helping new residents get answers to these questions and more in the city’s first “Welcome to Nashua” reception on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

“The public library is the perfect place to connect with your new community,” said Library Director Jennifer McCormack. “We invite all those new to Nashua to come and find out how you can be part of what’s happening in the city while meeting some new friends,” said McCormack.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn more about city services and programs, including updates on exciting city projects like the Riverfront Development Plan and the library’s Plaza Renovation.

Meet representatives from local organizations.

Take a spin on the library’s prize wheel.

Mingle with other new residents over complimentary light refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Nashua Public Library.

City of Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess will kick off the reception at 5:30 pm in the library’s Chandler Wing area with brief remarks, followed by a short panel presentation from community leaders to give new residents an overview of their new city. While this event is geared toward new residents, anyone who feels like they would benefit from learning more about Nashua is welcome to attend.

Details of the event are available at nashualibrary.org. Link to the Facebook event is here.