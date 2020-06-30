New principal selected for Manchester Memorial High School

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday evening, the Manchester Board of School Committee approved the hiring of Shaun St. Onge as the new principal at Manchester Memorial High School. Longtime Memorial Principal Arthur Adamakos retired Tuesday, June 30, after more than 40 years in Manchester School District.

St. Onge, a Manchester native, started his teaching career at the Middle School at Parkside in 2005. Since 2014, he has served as Assistant Principal at Merrimack Valley High School in Penacook. At MVHS, he established communications and crisis management teams, as well as an athletics Hall of Fame. He has also served as an assistant football coach.

“I am honored to serve the Manchester Memorial High School community,” St. Onge said. “Memorial is a great school with great families and there is a lot of positive work taking place in the Manchester School District.”

St. Onge lives in Manchester with his wife and their four children. He earned his undergraduate degree from Saint Anselm College and his Master of Science in Education Leadership and a Certificate in Advanced Graduate Studies in Leadership, Ethics and Change from the University of New England.

“I know there are big shoes to filI here and I will build on the history of excellence at Memorial,” St. Onge said. “I look forward to cultivating strong relationships with the entire school community. I hope to provide the students at Memorial a safe place where they can achieve excellence, enjoy learning, and feel part of the Crusader family.”

The hiring is effective Wednesday, July 1.