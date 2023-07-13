New principal named for Weston Elementary

MANCHESTER, NH – On Thursday, Manchester School District announced that Shawn Baskerville has been named the new principal at Weston Elementary School.

Baskerville has served as an assistant principal in the District since 2011, spending 7 years at Hillside Middle School before moving to Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School 5 years ago. He replaces Liz MacDonald, who retired at the end of June after 30 years in the district. Superintendent Jennifer Gillis, in announcing his hiring, highlighted Baskerville’s deep experience with special education and his work at both the elementary and middle school levels.

“Given his years of experience in the district, I am looking forward to seeing Mr. Baskerville step into this new role as a building-level leader,” Gillis said. “At Weston, he’ll be joining and leading a tremendous team. I hope you will join me in congratulating Mr. Baskerville and welcoming him to the Weston community.”

In addition to his administrative experience in Manchester, Baskerville previously served in Litchfield and Londonderry School Districts. He earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Indiana State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from New England College. In addition to his principal certification, he holds numerous certifications in special education.

“Stepping into the role of principal at Weston Elementary fills me with a deep sense of excitement,” Baskerville said. “I embrace the opportunity to spark curiosity and help shape the path of possibilities for every child, and for the school as a whole. I look forward to meeting and working with the faculty, students and parents.”

The position of assistant principal at Highland-Goffe’s Falls is now posted on the school district’s website. You can find all open positions at www.mansd.org/page/human-resources.