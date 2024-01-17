Saint A Survey Center takes a look at current GOP nominee preferences

GOFFSTOWN, NH – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) finds former Ambassador Nikki Haley is the primary beneficiary of the departure of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

According to the poll 60% of respondents say they have changed who they will support based on candidates suspending their campaigns now support Haley. Her support has increased 7 points since last week’s poll (January 8-9, 2024) to 38%.

Former President Donald Trump has gotten a boost from his performance in the Iowa caucuses with 51% of respondents who have changed who they will support based on the Iowa caucuses now support Trump. His support has increased 7 points since last week to 52%. Trump now enjoys majority support within likely Republican Presidential Primary voters.

Governor Ron DeSanitis’ support has remained unchanged, holding at 6% in our last three surveys (Dec. 18-19, 2023; Jan. 8-9, and Jan. 16, 2024).

New Hampshire Institute of Politics Executive Director Neil Levesque summarized the results, saying, “With the Iowa caucuses now behind us, the departures of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have left the field to former President Donald Trump, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump and Haley have split most of the supporters of the former candidates, setting up the final week of the First in the Nation Primary. However, Haley still trails by a significant margin as she faces questions about her decision to skip the New Hampshire Debate, which may deny her the best remaining chance to close the deal with the voters she needs to make up ground on the front runner.”

Full Results

Fesults are from a Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll based on online surveys of 1398 New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary likely voters. Surveys were collected on January 16th, 2024, from cell phone users randomly drawn from a sample of registered voters reflecting the demographic and partisan characteristics of the voting population. Candidates were presented in random order for the ballot preference question. The survey has an overall margin of sampling error of +/- 2.6% with a confidence interval of 95%. The data are weighted for age, gender, geography, and education based on a voter demographic model derived from historical voting patterns, but are not weighted by party registration or party identification.

