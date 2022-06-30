New mural dedicated this week graces downtown Nashua’s southern gateway

Story Produced by the Nashua Telegraph, a Member of

NASHUA, NH — A partnership between the Rotary Club of Nashua West and Nashua-based Positive Street Art in collaboration with Southern New Hampshire Health has come to fruition in the form of a colorful, eye-catching mural that fills the south wall of a SNHH building at 268 Main St.

Roughly 50 people, representing Rotary, PSA and Southern New Hampshire Health, along with city officials and members of the local business community, gathered Tuesday noontime under the shade of several trees across Bowers Street from the mural to dedicate the new mural.

Several speakers took turns addressing those present, among them Manny Ramirez, co-founder and artist-in-residence at PSA and the lead artist for the project.

Kenneth Grabeau, a longtime Rotarian, shared some local Rotary history, including Rotarians’ involvement in Rotary International’s Global Polio Eradication Initiative, a signature Rotary cause that was launched in the Philippines more than 40 years ago.

PSA co-founder Cecilia Ulibarri, Rotary Club of Nashua West’s current president, explained each of the “6 pillars of focus” to which the club’s events, projects and programs are geared:

Peace and Conflict Prevention

Disease Prevention and Treatment

Water and Sanitation

Maternal and Child Health

Basic Education and Literacy

Economics and Community Development

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.