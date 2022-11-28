New Medical Mobile Unit to provide health care for city’s homeless population

MANCHESTER, NH — Just as the colder weather hits the region, Manchester has a new resource to care for the most vulnerable population. The Health Care for the Homeless Program of Manchester (HCH), a collaboration between the City of Manchester Health Department (MHD) and Catholic Medical Center (CMC), is launching Manchester Mobile Health Care. Staffed with members of CMC’s Street Medicine Team, this mobile clinic will be accessible to the homeless and medically underserved of all ages in Manchester.

“This will undoubtedly expand our reach and allow us to creatively get to individuals who otherwise would not have care,” said Anna Thomas, Public Health Director of the City of Manchester Health Department. “That is critically important as we enter the winter months, when those without stable housing are even more vulnerable.”

Manchester Mobile Health Care brings all of the functions of a doctor’s office to the streets, allowing providers to conduct checkups, draw bloodwork, give vaccinations, and even provide counseling. In addition to reaching patients who are unsheltered, Manchester Mobile Health Care will routinely be stationed at smaller shelters and social service agencies in Manchester. At these familiar locations, people experiencing homelessness may be more inclined to receive medical and behavioral health care, and to forge a relationship with the Health Care for the Homeless Team.

“Every opportunity we have to provide care to someone experiencing or on the verge of homelessness is a chance to get them the help they need and find their way to a safer, more stable situation,” said Tim Soucy, CMC’s Vice President for Mission Integration. “This builds on our mission to provide health, healing, and hope to all who seek our care.”

HCH Manchester has two fixed locations—199 Manchester St. at the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter and 293 Wilson St. at the Manchester Recovery & Treatment Center. Manchester Mobile Health Care is an extension of those services that allows the HCH team to have a greater presence in the community. The service is made possible through federal grants and the generous support of individual contributions, the City of Manchester and Catholic Medical Center.