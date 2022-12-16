New liquor store to open in Derry

DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.

“The new Derry NH Liquor & Wine Outlet is the latest example of our ongoing initiative to strengthen our presence statewide through strategic renovations, relocations and new construction,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “Strategically located off Manchester Road just off the newly opened I-93 Exit 4A, and alongside nationally recognized brands, such as Walmart and Panera Bread, the new Outlet will feature an extensive product selection, an easy and comfortable shopping environment and the most competitive prices, enhancing the consumer experience for the growing Derry community and beyond.”

The new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet will feature high-efficiency materials and LED fixtures, oversized aisles for easy shopping, and Outlet Price Busters and Wine Power Buys selections. NHLC modeled the new Derry Outlet after several recently built NH Liquor & Wine Outlet locations.

Since 2012, NHLC has renovated, relocated or constructed 40 new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet locations in 35 communities. In addition to the new Derry Outlet, NHLC has opened new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet locations in Manchester, Concord, Rindge, Claremont, New London and Littleton over the past year and is building a new Outlet in Nashua.