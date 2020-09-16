New hires, leadership changes, and promotions at Families in Transition/New Horizons

MANCHESTER, NH – Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH) announces changes to its leadership and management team with new hires and internal promotions to support the ongoing needs of the organization. Several internal staff members will take on new roles and responsibilities in light of the organizational changes, and additional staff members have been hired to fill new and open positions.

“The shifting demands on our organization have created unique opportunities for us to move a number of capable and talented people into new leadership positions as we rise to meet the needs of our community,” says Maria Devlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have seen organic growth of several of our programs, and we continue to develop new solutions to the challenges the pandemic has placed before us. Our new team is a wonderful mix of new faces and fresh energy alongside seasoned managers and staff who have tirelessly served our mission. I am confident in our long-term outlook.”

Leadership and Management changes effective as of September 2020 include:

Stephanie Savard – taking on a new role as Chief External Relations Officer. Stephanie will lead external partnerships and government relations and serve as the Director of the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness.

Meghan Shea – promoted to Chief Program Officer, Meghan oversees the development and delivery of all of the organization’s programs and supportive services.

Carrie Nelson – hired as new Chief Human Resources Officer, Carrie joins the Executive Leadership team, bringing over 20 years of human resources and organizational development experience. Kristen McGuigan – promoted to Vice President of Clinical and Support Services. Kristen will oversee the organization’s continuum of housing, co-occurring treatment, and supportive services, focusing on program development for individuals and families dealing with trauma and substance use disorder. Ann-Elise Bryant – promoted to Director of Supportive Services. Ann-Elise will oversee the organization’s Family Shelters, the Housing Intake Department, and the Transitional and Permanent Supportive Housing Programs in Concord, Dover, and Manchester. Mark Stokes – promoted to Director of Quality Assurance. Mark will provide agency-wide compliance oversight of federal and state regulations and reporting requirements and supervise the Property Administration department with a focus on a Housing First approach.



Nicole Peterson – promoted to Property Administrator Manager. Nicole has served as part of this team and will manage the team of Property Administrators for the organization’s permanent affordable housing programs.

Sarah Bernier – taking on new responsibilities in her current role as the SUD Program Manager. Sarah will oversee the FIT-NH Recovery Housing Program for women and children.

Katelyn Gagnon – now Program Manager of Family Shelters. Katelyn will take on the responsibilities of the Hope House program in Wolfeboro and continue her current duties managing the Family Emergency Shelter in Manchester.

Annie Day – named Program Manager, Shelter Staff. Annie joined the organization in April and will oversee all support staff at the Adult Emergency Shelters in Manchester, NH.

Melissa DiNoto, LADC – has been promoted to Program Manager, Homeless Services. Melissa will provide oversight and coordination of the delivery of intensive case management and supportive services to Adult Emergency Shelters in Manchester, NH.

Genevieve Martin, MSW – hired as the Housing Program Manager. Genevieve will provide supervision and oversight of Housing programs and Supportive Services and brings a strong foundation of social service work to the organization.

To learn more about the organization’s Senior Leadership team, visit: fitnh.org/about-us/leadership



About Families in Transition-New Horizons

Families in Transition-New Horizons provides hunger relief, emergency shelter, safe affordable housing, and supportive services to individuals and families who are homeless or in need, enabling them to gain self-sufficiency and respect. For more information, visit www.fitnh.org.