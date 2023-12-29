New Harmony Montgomery tip-line announced; reward money available

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police continue to investigate the disappearance and murder of Harmony Montgomery who was reported missing in December 2021. In doing so, detectives continue to follow up on tips reported by the public.

There is still a dedicated tip line for citizens to provide information, however the number has recently changed.

If you would like to report a tip, you are now asked to call 603-932-8997.

As previously reported, Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, has been arrested in connection with Harmony’s murder; however, her body has not been located.

There is a reward available for anyone who provides information leading to the whereabouts of Harmony Montgomery.